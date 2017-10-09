National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 3 3 0 0 6 19 10 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 6 3 Washington 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1 1 3 8 11 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 6 5 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 8 Ottawa 2 0 0 2 2 5 7 Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 4 10 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 9 12 Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 12 8 Chicago 3 2 0 1 5 18 6 Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1 Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 4 2 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Anaheim 2 1 0 1 3 7 7 Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 5 3 Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9 Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 5 7 Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 3 8 Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 5 13 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9 Dallas 2 0 2 0 0 3 6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Colorado 4, Boston 0

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

