National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|19
|10
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|8
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|9
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|7
|0-0-2
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|Montreal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|15
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|11
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|15
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|12
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|8
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|18
|6
|2-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|6
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|9
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Nashville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|13
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|1
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|7
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO
Colorado 4, Boston 0
New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.