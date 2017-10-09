National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 15 7 Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 6 3 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 8 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 6 5 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 6 8 Ottawa 2 0 0 2 2 5 7 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 9 12 Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 4 10 Buffalo 2 0 1 1 1 5 9 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 15 2 Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 4 2 Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1 St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 6 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Anaheim 2 1 0 1 3 7 7 Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 5 3 Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9 Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 5 7 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9 Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 5 13 Dallas 2 0 2 0 0 3 6 Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 3 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Monday’s Games

Colorado 4, Boston 0

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

