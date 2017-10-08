National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 6 3 Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 15 7 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 8 Montreal 2 1 1 0 2 4 8 Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 Ottawa 2 0 0 2 2 5 7 Buffalo 2 0 1 1 1 5 9 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 6 8 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 6 5 N.Y. Rangers 2 0 2 0 0 7 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 15 2 St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 6 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 5 6 Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9 Dallas 2 0 2 0 0 3 6 Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 5 13 Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 3 8 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1 Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 4 2 Anaheim 2 1 0 1 3 7 7 Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 5 3 Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 5 7 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 4, Colorado 1

Washington 6, Montreal 1

Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, SO

Toronto 8, N.Y. Rangers 5

Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 0

Carolina 5, Minnesota 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Buffalo 3

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 4

St. Louis 4, Dallas 2

Chicago 5, Columbus 1

Vegas 2, Arizona 1, OT

Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Calgary 6, Winnipeg 3

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 1

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.