National Hockey League

By The Associated Press October 7, 2017 10:01 am 10/07/2017 10:01am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 7 2
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 4 2
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Ottawa 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
Buffalo 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
Florida 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 5 0
Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 2 5 5
Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 5 15
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 0 5
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 2 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 10 1
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2
Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 2 7
Dallas 1 0 1 0 0 1 2
Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4
Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 2 4
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 2 2 0
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 2 1
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 4 5
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 0 3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3

Vegas 2, Dallas 1

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

