National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Columbus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|15
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3
Vegas 2, Dallas 1
Colorado at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
