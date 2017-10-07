National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 7 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 4 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Ottawa 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 5 0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 5 15 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 10 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 2 7 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 2 2 0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 4 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3

Vegas 2, Dallas 1

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.