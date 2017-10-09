Monday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
|Division Series
Houston at Boston, 1:08 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 4:08 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 7:08 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10:08 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
