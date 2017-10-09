Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Division Series

Houston at Boston, 1:08 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 4:08 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:08 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10:08 p.m.

NFL

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

