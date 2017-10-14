Maple Leafs-Canadiens Sums

Toronto 2 1 0 1—4 Montreal 2 1 0 0—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Petry 1 (Drouin, Lehkonen), 2:19. 2, Toronto, van Riemsdyk 4, 7:32. 3, Toronto, Matthews 4, 8:16. 4, Montreal, Galchenyuk 1 (Hudon), 16:49 (pp). Penalties_Alzner, MTL, (cross checking), 10:00; Kadri, TOR, (high sticking), 15:22.

Second Period_5, Montreal, Drouin 1 (Alzner), 11:33. 6, Toronto, Marleau 3 (Kadri), 12:40. Penalties_Davidson, MTL, (holding), 4:04; Bozak, TOR, (holding), 17:38.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_7, Toronto, Matthews 5 (Nylander), 0:48. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-7-6-1_22. Montreal 12-8-13-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Montreal 1 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 4-1-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Montreal, Price 1-3-1 (22-18).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:39.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.

