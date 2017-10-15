201.5
Hamilton, Jagr help Flames beat Canucks 5-2

By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 2:44 am 10/15/2017 02:44am
Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau, Jaromir Jagr, of the Czech Republic, Sean Monahan and Dougie Hamilton, from left, celebrate Monahan's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dougie Hamilton had two goals and an assist, and Jaromir Jagr got his first point for Calgary as the Flames defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Saturday night.

Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau and Travis Hamonic also scored for Calgary (4-2-0), which got 27 saves from Mike Smith.

Derek Dorsett and Brock Boeser had the goals for Vancouver (1-2-1), and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

The Canucks finished an ugly 0 for 7 on the power play with just three shots on goal in dropping their third straight home game, second in regulation, after opening the season with a victory at Rogers Arena.

Acquired from the New York Islanders in a trade at the NHL draft in June, Hamonic pinched down from the point and fired a quick shot through Markstrom to snap a 1-all tie at 10:57 of the second period after all five Canucks skaters collapsed below the hash marks on a scrum at the side of the net.

Smith, who made his sixth straight start to open the season despite allowing five goals on 22 shots in Friday’s embarrassing 6-0 home loss to Ottawa, robbed Boeser on a great glove save with just more than two minutes to go.

That stop proved to be crucial as Hamilton’s drive from the blue line past Markstrom moments later at 17:59 stretched Calgary’s advantage to 3-1 through 40 minutes.

Playing their third game in four nights in three different cities, the Flames made it 4-1 at 10:14 of the third when Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on a pass that went in off Vancouver defenseman Michael Del Zotto after taking a feed from the 45-year-old Jagr, who signed with Calgary earlier this month.

Boeser responded nine seconds later with a quick shot that beat Smith past his glove, but Hamilton put any thoughts of a comeback to rest when his shot beat Markstrom just 48 seconds after that.

The Flames opened the scoring at 11:37 of the first on a short-handed 3-on-1 rush moments after the Canucks failed to register a shot on a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:11. With his team still down a man, Giordano took a pass from Freddie Hamilton and ripped a shot to the short side past Markstrom.

Calgary took five minor penalties in the opening period, but a feeble Vancouver attack that registered one shot in a combined 8:49 of power-play time allowed the Flames to escape unharmed. Calgary, meanwhile, had two shots while short-handed, including Giordano’s goal.

Dorsett got the Canucks on the board with 2:15 left in the period on a shot that ricocheted off Smith, off Dougie Hamilton and in to tie the score after 20 minutes.

With defenseman Alexander Edler out four to six weeks due to a sprained knee sustained in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, Derek Pouliot played his first game for Vancouver following a trade with Pittsburgh on Oct. 3.

The Canucks played most of the game with 11 forwards after Loui Eriksson left in the first period with a knee injury. Eriksson took a nudge from Tanner Glass and crashed awkwardly into the Calgary net, and after briefly testing out his right leg on the ice during a stoppage in play, headed to the locker room.

NOTES: Canucks forward Jake Virtanen was a healthy scratch, with Alexander Burmistrov taking his place in the lineup. … After playing four home games in a row to open the season, Vancouver now hits the road for five straight.

UP NEXT

Flames: Off until Thursday, when Calgary hosts Carolina.

Canucks: At the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

