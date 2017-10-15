Golden Knights put Fleury, Marchessault on injured reserve

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights placed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and forward Jonathan Marchessault on injured reserve.

Fleury did not practice Saturday after taking a knee to the head against Detroit on Friday. With Fleury out at least seven days, rookie Malcolm Subban becomes the Golden Knights’ de facto starter.

Subban, 23, has started two NHL games for the Boston Bruins. The Golden Knights claimed Subban off waivers from Boston, and the brother of Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban is expected to start against his former team Sunday night.

Fleury and Marchessault joined forward Erik Haula on the injured list. Haula is expected to be out at least a week with a lower-body injury.

Suddenly banged up Vegas recalled forwards Vadim Shipachyov and Alex Tuch and goalie Maxime Lagace from AHL Chicago.

