Golden Knights-Coyotes Sum

Vegas 0 0 1 1—2 Arizona 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Rieder 1 (Schenn, Martinook), 5:52.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Vegas, Schmidt 1, 18:48.

Overtime_3, Vegas, Neal 3 (Perron, Schmidt), 3:46.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-18-10-2_42. Arizona 11-6-9-2_28.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 2-0-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Arizona, Raanta 0-0-1 (42-40).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:35.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Murphy.

