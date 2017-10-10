Flyers-Predators Sums

Philadelphia 0 3 2—5 Nashville 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith (Fiala, Ekholm), 4:17 (pp). Penalties_Giroux, PHI, (slashing), 2:57; Smith, NSH, (slashing), 19:20.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Hartnell (Aberg), 3:08. 3, Nashville, Bonino (Subban, Ekholm), 5:11. 4, Philadelphia, MacDonald (Leier, Laughton), 10:19. 5, Philadelphia, Patrick (Weise), 10:35. 6, Philadelphia, Filppula (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 15:05 (pp). Penalties_Konecny, PHI, (cross checking), 3:49; Girard, NSH, (roughing), 3:49; Weber, NSH, (slashing), 7:32; Subban, NSH, (hooking), 12:23; Nashville bench, served by Subban (too many men on the ice), 14:38.

Third Period_7, Philadelphia, Konecny (Weal, Gostisbehere), 5:03. 8, Philadelphia, Filppula (Voracek, Giroux), 6:48 (pp). 9, Nashville, Forsberg (Girard, Johansen), 7:38. 10, Nashville, Hartnell 1 (Forsberg, Subban), 18:43 (pp). 11, Nashville, Forsberg 1 (Subban, Fiala), 19:24 (pp). Penalties_Hartnell, NSH, (cross checking), 6:18; MacDonald, PHI, (tripping), 17:19; Weise, PHI, (holding), 17:19; Philadelphia bench, served by Laughton (delay of game), 18:43.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-15-6_30. Nashville 9-8-14_31.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 5; Nashville 3 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 2-0-0 (31 shots-25 saves). Nashville, Rinne 0-1-0 (30-25).

T_2:39.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Pierre Racicot.

