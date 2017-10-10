Flames-Ducks Sums

|Calgary
|0
|1
|1—2
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_Stone, CGY, (holding), 3:45; Bennett, CGY, (slashing), 5:06; Perry, ANA, served by Grant, (cross checking), 6:10; Hamonic, CGY, Major (fighting), 6:10; Perry, ANA, Major (fighting), 6:10; Fowler, ANA, (cross checking), 15:09.
Second Period_1, Calgary, Monahan (Gaudreau, Versteeg), 16:27 (pp). Penalties_Getzlaf, ANA, (roughing), 4:16; Bieksa, ANA, (cross checking), 15:27.
Third Period_2, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Tkachuk, Frolik), 6:19. Penalties_Tkachuk, CGY, (interference), 1:07; Brouwer, CGY, (hooking), 10:07; Backlund, CGY, (hooking), 16:29.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-9_29. Anaheim 9-17-17_43.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 2.
Goalies_Calgary, Smith 1-1-0 (43 shots-43 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-1 (29-27).
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Brian Murphy.
