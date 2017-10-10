Flames-Ducks Sum

|Calgary
|0
|1
|1—2
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 1 (Gaudreau, Versteeg), 16:27 (pp).
Third Period_2, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Tkachuk, Frolik), 6:19.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-9_29. Anaheim 9-17-17_43.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Smith 2-1-0 (43 shots-43 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 1-1-1 (29-27).
A_15,485 (17,174). T_2:21.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Brian Murphy.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.