Flames-Ducks Sum

Calgary 0 1 1—2 Anaheim 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 1 (Gaudreau, Versteeg), 16:27 (pp).

Third Period_2, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Tkachuk, Frolik), 6:19.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-9_29. Anaheim 9-17-17_43.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 2-1-0 (43 shots-43 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 1-1-1 (29-27).

A_15,485 (17,174). T_2:21.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Brian Murphy.

