Flames-Canucks Sums

Calgary 1 2 2—5 Vancouver 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Calgary, Giordano 1 (Brouwer, F.Hamilton), 11:37 (sh). 2, Vancouver, Dorsett 1 (Del Zotto, Burmistrov), 17:45. Penalties_Bennett, CGY, (slashing), 6:05; F.Hamilton, CGY, (cross checking), 9:25; Stone, CGY, (hooking), 10:14; Gaudreau, CGY, (closing hand on the puck), 12:28; Bennett, CGY, (hooking), 15:10.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Hamonic 1 (Frolik, Monahan), 10:57. 4, Calgary, D.Hamilton 1, 17:59. Penalties_Gudbranson, VAN, (roughing), 3:05; Pouliot, VAN, (hooking), 5:59; Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (delay of game), 5:59; Brodie, CGY, (slashing), 7:14; Dorsett, VAN, (roughing), 14:11; Brodie, CGY, (roughing), 14:11.

Third Period_5, Calgary, Gaudreau 2 (Jagr, Brodie), 10:14 (pp). 6, Vancouver, Boeser 1 (Pouliot, Baertschi), 10:23. 7, Calgary, D.Hamilton 2 (Tkachuk), 11:11. Penalties_H.Sedin, VAN, (hooking), 2:11; Bartkowski, CGY, (holding), 4:42; H.Sedin, VAN, (slashing), 9:06; H.Sedin, VAN, (cross checking), 11:55; Baertschi, VAN, (tripping), 16:18.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-11-8_27. Vancouver 12-4-13_29.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Vancouver 0 of 7.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 4-2-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 1-2-1 (27-22).

A_17,074 (18,910). T_2:33.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.