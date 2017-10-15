Flames-Canucks Sum

|Calgary
First Period_1, Calgary, Giordano 1 (Brouwer, F.Hamilton), 11:37 (sh). 2, Vancouver, Dorsett 1 (Del Zotto, Burmistrov), 17:45.
Second Period_3, Calgary, Hamonic 1 (Frolik, Monahan), 10:57. 4, Calgary, D.Hamilton 1, 17:59.
Third Period_5, Calgary, Gaudreau 2 (Jagr, Brodie), 10:14 (pp). 6, Vancouver, Boeser 1 (Pouliot, Baertschi), 10:23. 7, Calgary, D.Hamilton 2 (Tkachuk), 11:11.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-11-8_27. Vancouver 12-4-13_29.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Vancouver 0 of 7.
Goalies_Calgary, Smith 4-2-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 1-2-1 (27-22).
A_17,074 (18,910). T_2:33.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Vaughan Rody.
