Expanded Conference Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Detroit
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|7
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|15
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|9
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|8
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|7
|0-0-2
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|9
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|12
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|2
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|7
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Calgary
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|9
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|13
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3
Vegas 2, Dallas 1
New Jersey 4, Colorado 1
Washington 6, Montreal 1
Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, SO
Toronto 8, N.Y. Rangers 5
Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 0
Carolina 5, Minnesota 4, SO
N.Y. Islanders 6, Buffalo 3
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 4
St. Louis 4, Dallas 2
Chicago 5, Columbus 1
Vegas 2, Arizona 1, OT
Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Calgary 6, Winnipeg 3
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
