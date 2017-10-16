Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 6 5 1 0 10 23 18 4-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Columbus 5 4 1 0 8 16 11 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 21 13 1-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 26 19 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Ottawa 5 3 0 2 8 20 10 0-0-2 3-0-0 0-0-1 Detroit 6 4 2 0 8 20 15 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 6 3 2 1 7 20 25 2-0-1 1-2-0 1-0-0 Washington 6 3 2 1 7 23 22 1-1-0 2-1-1 1-2-0 Philadelphia 5 3 2 0 6 21 15 1-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 6 2 3 1 5 15 18 1-0-1 1-3-0 0-1-0 Florida 4 2 2 0 4 16 15 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Boston 5 2 3 0 4 14 18 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Carolina 3 1 1 1 3 7 8 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Montreal 5 1 3 1 3 8 17 0-1-1 1-2-0 1-0-1 Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 14 23 0-1-1 1-3-0 0-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 6 1 5 0 2 13 21 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 5 4 0 1 9 16 9 3-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-1 Chicago 6 4 1 1 9 25 13 3-1-0 1-0-1 1-1-0 Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 15 11 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17 1-1-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 19 13 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 St. Louis 6 4 2 0 8 18 16 1-0-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 5 3 2 0 6 16 18 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 14 16 2-0-0 0-2-1 1-0-1 Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17 2-2-1 0-1-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16 0-0-1 1-1-1 1-0-0 Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 11 13 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 9 14 1-2-1 0-0-0 1-1-0 Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 8 14 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 San Jose 4 1 3 0 2 8 14 1-3-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 11 22 0-2-1 0-2-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Vegas 3, Boston 1

Buffalo 3, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.