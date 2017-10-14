Craig Anderson makes 25 saves, Senators rout Flames 6-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Craig Anderson made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season and 39th overall in the Ottawa Senators’ 6-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.

Cody Ceci, Mark Stone and Derrick Brassard each had a goal and an assist, Mike Hoffman, Ryan Dzingel and Chris Wideman also scored, and Kyle Turris had three assists.

Mike Smith was pulled from Calgary’s net after giving up five goals on 22 shots in 47:48. Eddie Lack mopped up the final eight minutes, giving up Wideman’s goal.

The Flames were shut out for the second time this season. After being blanked 3-0 in Edmonton in their opener, they had won three straight.

“Calgary came out of the gates flying,” said Anderson, who turned aside six shots in a row to start the game. “They had some good chances early and we were able to weather the storm and figure out how to get some momentum back.”

Anderson’s best stop came early in the third. Matthew Tkachuk got behind the defense but, as he went to his backhand, Anderson closed the pads. Four of his stops came against Jaromir Jagr in the 45-year-old’s home debut. Jagr’s best chance came when he was set up from behind the net by Sam Bennett.

Smith entered the game with a .950 save percentage in starting the first four games. Ottawa scored on 2 of 7 power plays.

“You can’t kill penalties that long in this league and get away with it,” Smith said. “Sooner or later you’re going to get burned and tonight that happened to us.”

Notes: Former Senator Curtis Lazar got back in the Calgary lineup in place of left winger Tanner Glass, who was scratched after playing in the first four games. … Lazar wore the same helmet sticker that Ottawa players are wearing as a tribute to late Senators general manager Bryan Murray. Lazar tweeted: “Pleased to have the chance to honor Bryan Murray tonight. He gave me my start in the NHL & I am forever grateful for all he has done for me.” Murray died in August at 74.

