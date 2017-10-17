Coyotes-Stars Sums

Arizona 0 1 0—1 Dallas 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 1 (Janmark), 5:17. Penalties_Roussel, DAL, Major (fighting), 1:26; Schenn, ARI, Major (fighting), 1:26; Demers, ARI, (tripping), 8:01.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Hamhuis 1 (Faksa, Pitlick), 10:48. 3, Arizona, Demers 1 (Domi, Duclair), 14:40. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Radulov 1 (Seguin, Hamhuis), 19:08. Penalties_Methot, DAL, (interference), 2:56; Benn, DAL, (high sticking), 4:39.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-7-15_28. Dallas 12-13-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 0-1-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Bishop 3-1-0 (28-27).

A_16,007 (18,532). T_2:27.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Kory Nagy.

