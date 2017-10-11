Coyotes-Golden Knights Sums

Arizona 1 0 1—2 Vegas 4 1 0—5

First Period_1, Vegas, Nosek (Sbisa, Bellemare), 2:31. 2, Vegas, Engelland (Leipsic), 4:18. 3, Vegas, Neal 2 (McNabb, Perron), 6:15. 4, Vegas, Neal 3 (Smith, Haula), 10:42 (pp). 5, Arizona, Rieder 1 (Hjalmarsson), 12:37. Penalties_Duclair, ARI, (tripping), 7:41; Kempe, ARI, (interference), 9:26; Carrier, VGK, (hooking), 14:14.

Second Period_6, Vegas, Lindberg (Leipsic), 17:22. Penalties_Richardson, ARI, (slashing), 12:42.

Third Period_7, Arizona, Connauton (Keller, Stepan), 14:14. Penalties_Marchessault, VGK, (cross checking), 1:12; Smith, VGK, (cross checking), 18:57.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-8-18_33. Vegas 9-14-5_28.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 0-0-1 (5 shots-2 saves), Domingue 0-1-0 (23-21). Vegas, Fleury 2-0-0 (33-31).

T_2:33.

Referees_Dave Jackson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Brian Murphy.

