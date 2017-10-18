Canadiens-Sharks Sums

Montreal 1 1 0—2 San Jose 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 2 (Braun, Hertl), 3:50. 2, Montreal, Drouin 2 (Lehkonen, Alzner), 4:06. Penalties_Plekanec, MTL, (slashing), 6:14.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Pavelski 1 (Labanc, Burns), 0:53. 4, San Jose, Hertl 2 (Couture, Thornton), 8:03 (pp). 5, Montreal, Weber 1 (Mete, Drouin), 10:37 (pp). 6, San Jose, Couture 3 (Pavelski, Heed), 13:24 (pp). Penalties_Hudon, MTL, (tripping), 2:06; Hemsky, MTL, (slashing), 6:02; Danault, MTL, (high sticking), 6:58; Donskoi, SJ, (tripping), 10:11; Thornton, SJ, (hooking), 11:03; Hudon, MTL, (tripping), 13:18; Ryan, SJ, (slashing), 13:56; Pavelski, SJ, (high sticking), 16:35.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Thornton 1 (Vlasic, Couture), 19:17. Penalties_Braun, SJ, (delay of game), 1:55; Morrow, MTL, (cross checking), 12:10; Plekanec, MTL, (hooking), 16:15; Hansen, SJ, (slashing), 19:31.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-12-7_30. San Jose 8-20-7_35.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 6; San Jose 2 of 7.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 1-4-1 (34 shots-30 saves). San Jose, Jones 2-2-0 (30-28).

A_17,377 (17,562). T_2:28.

Referees_Chris Lee, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.