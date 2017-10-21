Canadiens-Ducks Sum

Montreal 0 2 0—2 Anaheim 3 0 3—6

First Period_1, Anaheim, Rasmussen 1 (Megna, Bieksa), 1:46. 2, Anaheim, Grant 1 (Beauchemin, Montour), 3:46 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Vermette 2 (Wagner), 13:42.

Second Period_4, Montreal, Byron 2 (Alzner, Benn), 2:47. 5, Montreal, Gallagher 2 (Petry, Mete), 17:24 (pp).

Third Period_6, Anaheim, Montour 2 (Silfverberg, Bieksa), 5:58. 7, Anaheim, Grant 2 (Ritchie, Kase), 7:12. 8, Anaheim, Wagner 2 (Vermette, Perry), 7:35.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-30-14_51. Anaheim 21-10-14_45.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 6; Anaheim 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 1-5-1 (45 shots-39 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 3-2-1 (51-49).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:47.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.