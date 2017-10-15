Bruins-Golden Knights Sums

Boston 0 0 1—1 Vegas 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (holding), 2:22; Vegas bench, served by Perron (faceoff violation), 9:08; Chara, BOS, (slashing), 19:41.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 1, 14:38. 2, Vegas, Shipachyov 1 (Tuch, Engelland), 17:46. Penalties_Hunt, VGK, (hooking), 18:59.

Third Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 3 (Marchand, McAvoy), 19:30. 4, Vegas, Lindberg 2 (Karlsson), 19:46. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (roughing), 2:07; K.Miller, BOS, (cross checking), 7:12; Perron, VGK, (cross checking), 7:12; Chara, BOS, (interference), 14:07.

Shots on Goal_Boston 5-10-7_22. Vegas 4-14-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Vegas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 1-3-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Vegas, Subban 1-0-0 (22-21).

A_17,562 (17,500). T_2:30.

Referees_Brad Meier, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.