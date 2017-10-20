Blues-Avalanche Sums

201.5
By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 12:09 am 10/20/2017 12:09am
St. Louis 0 3 1—4
Colorado 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Colorado, Kerfoot 2 (Compher, Rantanen), 13:40 (pp). Penalties_Pietrangelo, STL, (tripping), 12:25.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Stastny 3 (Tarasenko, Pietrangelo), 0:39. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 6 (Pietrangelo, Sobotka), 12:33. 4, St. Louis, Dunn 2 (Stastny), 13:25. Penalties_Barberio, COL, (hooking), 5:03; Upshall, STL, (slashing), 14:35.

Third Period_5, Colorado, Comeau 1 (Kerfoot, Wilson), 4:03. 6, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Blais, Sobotka), 9:05. 7, Colorado, Kerfoot 3 (Duchene, Barrie), 15:40. Penalties_Nemeth, COL, (holding), 6:55.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-17-3_28. Colorado 16-14-11_41.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Colorado 1 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Hutton 2-0-0 (41 shots-38 saves). Colorado, Bernier 1-2-0 (28-24).

A_13,890 (18,007). T_2:32.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

