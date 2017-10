Blackhawks-Maple Leafs Sums

By The Associated Press

Chicago 2 0 1 0—3 Toronto 0 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Rutta 2 (Hayden, Wingels), 3:46. 2, Chicago, Toews 2 (Panik, Saad), 7:57. Penalties_Hainsey, TOR, (slashing), 8:24.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Zaitsev 2 (Rosen, Brown), 10:20. Penalties_Fehr, TOR, (slashing), 2:06; Hartman, CHI, (holding), 7:31; Panik, CHI, (slashing), 11:14; Gardiner, TOR, (slashing), 12:16; Hyman, TOR, (holding), 15:52; Hartman, CHI, (hooking), 17:53; Rosen, TOR, (holding), 18:07; Keith, CHI, (slashing), 19:03.

Third Period_4, Chicago, Panik 3 (Rutta, Forsling), 7:52 (pp). 5, Toronto, Brown 1 (Zaitsev, Hainsey), 13:00. 6, Toronto, van Riemsdyk 2 (Bozak, Rielly), 15:42 (pp). Penalties_Borgman, TOR, (interference), 6:34; Seabrook, CHI, (slashing), 10:11; Rutta, CHI, (slashing), 14:22; Gardiner, TOR, (slashing), 16:36.

Overtime_7, Toronto, Matthews 2, 3:43. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 9-6-6_21. Toronto 7-19-14-3_43.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 6; Toronto 1 of 6.

Goalies_Chicago, Forsberg 0-0-1 (43 shots-39 saves). Toronto, Andersen 3-0-0 (21-18).

A_19,456 (18,819). T_2:39.

Referees_Francis Charron, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Steve Miller.

