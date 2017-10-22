Blackhawks-Coyotes Sums

Chicago 1 1 2—4 Arizona 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Fischer 2 (Cousins, Ekman-Larsson), 7:47. 2, Chicago, Panik 5 (Toews, Seabrook), 8:48 (pp). Penalties_Connauton, ARI, (interference), 8:24; Wingels, CHI, (interference), 11:10; Bouma, CHI, (hooking), 11:10; Rutta, CHI, (high sticking), 11:43; Domi, ARI, (tripping), 12:55; Seabrook, CHI, (slashing), 13:18.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Kane 4 (Toews), 11:32. 4, Arizona, Keller 6 (Domi), 18:14. Penalties_Domi, ARI, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 17:24.

Third Period_5, Chicago, Bouma 1 (Wingels, Keith), 15:36. 6, Chicago, Wingels 1 (Keith, Bouma), 19:00. Penalties_Panik, CHI, (tripping), 10:04; Domi, ARI, served by Cousins, (charging), 19:43; Murphy, CHI, (roughing), 19:43; Domi, ARI, (roughing), 19:43.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 10-9-10_29. Arizona 11-10-8_29.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 2; Arizona 0 of 5.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 5-2-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Arizona, Domingue 0-4-0 (28-25).

A_13,777 (17,125). T_2:40.

Referees_Francis Charron, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Vaughan Rody.

