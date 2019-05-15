Adjusting to emerging workforce trends to win the war for talent

Over the last 45 years, real wages – the cash we give our employees to live on – have remained fairly static. This means that employees across the world, even within our own organizations, have not gotten a raise since they started working.

This content is sponsored by NFP Insurance

Attraction and retention is simple: Serve your employees better. The problem will always be figuring out precisely what that means for your people.

What remains true across the board, however, is that better serving our employees means understanding their unique problems and needs to create new, targeted solutions to address them.

WE MIGHT’VE STARTED THE FIRE

In 1978, the average hourly rate earned in the US was $4.03 and represented the peak of purchasing power for US employees. That $4.03 in 1978 equates to $23.78 in 2019, but the current average hourly rate in the US is $22.65.1

Thus, a movement was born out of wage stagnation and the desire for employees to find more balance in their lives — “Financial Independence, Retire Early,” or FIRE, a trend that gaining more attention over the last five years, especially among millennials and Gen Z cohorts.

Focused on getting a firm handle on spending, saving, and investing to create enough net worth to retire well before national norms, this financial independence – in theory – allows its followers to live the life they want to without the shackles of contemporary societal norms weighing them down.

Even if they haven’t researched the FIRE movement specifically, stats show that early career employees don’t necessarily subscribe to the same values and views of work as their later career cohorts. Interestingly, many of the core goals of the FIRE movement align with the same things we see employees looking for when they select an employer or a career: flexibility, diversity, freedom.

FIGHT WORKFORCE FIRE WITH FIRE

The big question you probably have is “How does this impact me and my organization?” The answer is that this is an opportunity for attentive, forward-thinking companies to separate themselves in the war for talent.

We are quickly reaching a time when we will no longer be looking for talent. Instead, talent will be choosing employers the way they chose their college: The best talent will gather a handful of companies and pick their favorite.

Understanding what this burgeoning workforce values and providing support so they can achieve their goals is the only way organizations will be able to stand out, speak directly to these high talent individuals, and convince them that our organizations are where they belong, where they can grow, and where they will find balance.

The problem is employers still aren’t great at helping employees create financial independence.

Coincidentally, financial wellness continues to rank as the category of employee benefits most sought after by early career employees. According to the 2018 PWC Employee Financial Wellness Survey:

– 25% of respondents wanted access to a financial wellness benefit with access to unbiased counselors

– 56% of millennials are more likely to say they are loyal to their company if their company shows how much they care about their financial well-being

– 67% of millennials are likely to be attracted to another employer from their current one if the new employer shows they care more about their employees’ financial well-being



THERE’S NO TIME LIKE THE PRESENT

The right way forward is clear, but employers are of course wary of the costs associated with more expansive financial wellness benefits. Some of those costs are obvious, and others are surprising.

According to TD Ameritrade, individuals who fit the category of “financially independent” retired, on average, at the age of 62, even after achieving financial independence at the average age of 57. Conversely, the average current active employee doesn’t expect to retire until 66, and that number is inching up.

For employers, this delta between financially independent individuals and everyone else matters.

Companies with late retirements pay up to $3,000,000 more per year for their workforce than they would if they achieved timely retirement for all employees.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean its best financial interest to help employees retire too early, even though, as we’ve covered, better serving them in managing their finances is important. Statistically speaking, employee productivity peaks between 40 and 45, plateaus until they reach the age of 55 and then slowly starts to decline as they approach 60 and beyond.

It’s difficult, but the key is hitting the sweet spot between supporting timely retirement for all employees and cultivating a workplace where employees want to work after achieving financial independence. Financial wellness programs should empower employees without encouraging them to leave your company before their most productive working years.

DOING SOMETHING ABOUT IT

According to the Federal Reserve, total US student loan debt now stands at $1.56 trillion dollars and there are 44.7 million holders of that debt. 11.5% of these loans are either more than 90 days overdue or in default.

Last year, Abbott Labs made the news by applying for and receiving a special exemption to offer student loan repayments as a form of a qualified deferral inside their 401(k) plan.

The theory was that their employees were not maximizing the available employer match they were providing due in large part to burdensome monthly student loan payments. Instead of limiting the access to the employer match to employee 401(k) elections, they re-structured their plan so that payments towards a student loan repayment would also qualify employees for the employer’s portion of the 401(k) contribution.

Whatever is right for your company, we are seeing a large majority of employers exploring and implementing these benefits every day.

Ultimately, it all comes down to caring.

From the top down, leaders have to care authentically about the well-being of their employees. That mindset will drive you to find new solutions to your employees’ biggest problems.

Organizations that put their people first, make time to know their employees on a person-to-person level, and develop solutions to help each employee with their unique journey will never have to worry about the war for talent or a contracting labor pool.

Instead, the best talent will gravitate to them and worker harder than they would if they were anywhere else.

To learn more about NFP and how we may be able to help you and your employees, please email us at NFP_MGInfo@nfp.com.

