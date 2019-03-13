Is your adviser a good match?

If you buy personal insurance, you probably work with an adviser. But if that adviser is simply a catalyst for quotes, or an annual phone call a month before renewal, you’re not getting the value you deserve out of that relationship. So, what should you expect — and demand — from your adviser relationships?

This content is sponsored by NFP Insurance

Good advisers are far more than conduits between client and carrier. They’re consultants, strategists and valuable resources for compliance, technology, program setup and execution. They’re the people who present options you’ve never thought about, supported by the information you need to make the best decisions for yourself and your family. Most importantly, they’re trusted advisers fully focused on your personal long-term stability and success.

So, what should you expect — and demand — from your adviser relationships?

Objectivity

An adviser who works directly for a provider is charged with selling that portfolio of products. An independent adviser, on the other hand, is product-agnostic and can evaluate assets and provide options objectively, without any conflict of interest. As independents, they also have more leverage to negotiate rates.

It comes down to this: Do you want an adviser who works for another company, or one who works for you?

Deep Expertise and Specialization

If your personal insurance adviser is a jack of all trades, you’re simply not going to get the expertise you need to make a solid decision for your assets, much less set up a viable program.

It’s important — even advantageous — to be aligned with a broker or firm with a large number of specialized advisers, ones who care deeply and holistically about their clients. But if your adviser sells personal insurance, that should bet their sole focus. If it’s retirement plans, that should be all your adviser does. Just keeping up with compliance and a rapidly changing marketplace is a full-time job. If your adviser isn’t up to the task, you might be at financial risk.

Without deep expertise, the adviser may not have the knowledge to properly uncover all of your exposures, or ask about things that could impact coverage, like flood or hurricane. The wrong coverage increases your personal liability and could have serious financial consequences.

The reality is, personal insurance is getting more complex every day. A true specialist can help you navigate the complexity and avoid the hazards. A generalist knows enough to be dangerous — literally — to yourself and to your family.

Ability to Present Different Options — With Supporting Data

In the world of insurance, there are always options — not only in the choice of carriers or programs but in how individuals fund those plans. A good adviser is continually assessing options on behalf of their clients and running the data to gauge impact. Every recommendation should come with a data analysis, so you can make an informed, fact-based decision. For example, if your adviser thinks you might be a good candidate for a Group Excess Umbrella policy, they should run the numbers — based on your assets and previous claim history.

Working with a proactive adviser with strong analytic capabilities enables you to make decisions based on real facts — so you make the best choices for yourself and your loved ones.

A good adviser is a strategic consultant, a problem solver and a catalyst for your family’s protection. Make sure you’re getting everything you deserve out of your adviser relationships — and you’ll see the benefits.

To learn more about matching with the right adviser email us at NFP_MGInfo@nfp.com.