Three mistakes employers make when purchasing insurance

With how fast the insurance industry and the regulations surrounding it are changing, it’s near impossible for employers to keep up. New laws, reporting requirements, and the demand for increased technology are a few of the reasons why navigating the insurance landscape can be a daunting task, even for the most seasoned veterans.

This content is provided by NFP Insurance

This is where a broker can step in to assist, and help an employer avoid many of the common mistakes most often seen when purchasing insurance.

Mistake #1: Choosing Your Broker for the Wrong Reasons.

Having a great client-broker relationship is essential, but simply working with someone you like doesn’t guarantee it’s the best choice. Rather, choose a broker with a focus on clients like you, in terms of size, revenue and market position. Ask what percentage of clients are in your demographic, get a list of those clients and talk to them about their experience with the broker.

Billy Karlin, a broker based out of Bethesda, was working with a nonprofit that had run into a roadblock. Although numerous volunteers traveled to and from events, the organization didn’t have any formal procedures in place to manage that activity. Organization leaders didn’t know how many volunteers were in transit at any given time, they weren’t monitoring driving records and they didn’t have established protocols to determine who could and couldn’t drive. As a result, the nonprofit couldn’t get the coverage it needed.

Instead of leaving his client to “fix” the problem, Karlin acted. He brought in his company’s head of loss control to design a new program. “This not only made the organization a better risk to carriers, but it improved overall operation,” Karlin said. “To me, I did what a good broker does – use my resources to solve our clients’ problems and protect their organizations.”

Mistake #2: Making Decisions Based on Gut Instinct Instead of Hard Data

Some employers won’t consider smaller, tighter networks because they believe broader networks empower more employees to select the doctors of their choice. Others won’t look at self-funding, because they think it will significantly increase costs. In some cases, both suppositions could be true. But you can’t make a viable decision unless you look at the data. Working with a broker with analytic capabilities enables you to make fact-based decisions, leading to the best choice for your employees.

When Beth Robertson, an advisor in Bethesda, started working with a 500-person medical association, its self-funded benefits program was on life support. The organization had gone through four different carriers in six years. Because the previous broker and HR team had focused on lowering fixed costs, the plan was short on coverage and not in line with the organization’s values. Making matters worse, lowering fixed costs only impacted 20 percent of total benefits spend, while the other 80 percent careened out of control.

Robertson conducted a full data analysis to get the facts on what the organization was getting and what they were paying. She also conducted employee focus groups to better understand their needs. Then she put together an in-depth RFP to find the carrier that could meet the association’s values and budget constraints, all while better serving its employees. “We were able to find a carrier that aligned with the organization’s mission, enhanced the medical benefits for its employees, and reduced spend by 20 percent,” Robertson said. “Instead of just consulting a spreadsheet, we listened to the client and the employees looked at the data. That time up front made all the difference.”

Mistake #3: Listing Policies in the Employee Handbook That Don’t Match Up to Carrier Contracts

Make sure you give your broker access to your employee handbook, as well as benefits-related sections of executive agreements, to ensure the policies match up with the realities of your carrier contracts. In some cases, the broker can get carrier approval and contract amendment, if that coverage is possible. If the coverage is not legally feasible, the broker can help you adjust the policies or accurately assess your liability.

Jack Rushing, a benefits advisor in Bethesda, worked with several public charter schools. These individual clients were paying high rates for their employee insurance because their populations were so small. Rates continued to escalate, putting a strain on the institutions’ budgets, so Rushing created a program that empowered these like-minded schools to come together to purchase ancillary benefits products as a group. Instead of being rated on their own populations, this increased volume distributes the risk across the group.

“I’m proud of the impact we’ve made in the educational space by seeing a problem and thinking creatively to come up with an effective solution that works for everybody,” Rushing said. “The program continues to expand every year, adding schools, adding population – all of which benefits our clients.”

The best way to avoid mistakes and navigate the hazards is to work with a broker that has the expertise, resources and data analytics capabilities to help you make more informed business decisions. Know the facts, learn the pitfalls and work with a specialist – and chances are, you’ll see better outcomes, control costs and ensure your company is protected for the long term.

To learn more about the common mistakes most often seen when purchasing insurance, please visit midatlantic.nfp.com.