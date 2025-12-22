Young Titans showing signs of improvement in winning 2 of 3 in challenging season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans finally have a home victory as proof of the improvement shown in fits…

Learning how to win in the NFL means everything, especially with so much youth on the roster and so many rookies playing.

Yes, more than finishing with a high draft slot next April.

“This organization’s got a very bright future with all these players playing and the way they’re playing,” interim coach Mike McCoy said Monday.

The Titans turned in their most complete performance in a long time, beating the battered Kansas City Chiefs 26-9. They snapped an 11-game skid for the franchise’s first home win since Nov. 3, 2024, allowing those rookies to walk off their own field as winners for the first time.

They also have won two of the past three while scoring at least 24 or more points in four of their past five games.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said the Titans knew how close they’ve been recently.

Quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in April, is the biggest reason why Simmons wants to stay with this rebuilding franchise.

“This is just showing what we could be in the future,” Simmons said. “And those guys, they’re going to play a big part of it.”

Ward’s development is the biggest note of optimism for Tennessee (3-12). He has consecutive games with at least a 100 passer rating, and his 122.3 rating against the Chiefs was his best yet. Ward, who has started every game as a rookie, now has the franchise’s rookie mark with 2,866 yards passing.

“You see him getting better week in and week out,” McCoy said.

What’s working

The run game. The Titans are both running the ball better and calling more run plays. Tony Pollard has three consecutive 100-yard rushing games for the first time in his career. They finished with 164 yards rushing against Kansas City, a defense that came in seventh against the run, allowing only 99.1 yards a game.

That helped Tennessee roll up a season-high 22 first downs on the way to 376 total yards while holding the ball 38 minutes, 1 second for another season high. It’s the fourth time in seven games the Titans have held the ball more than 31 minutes.

What needs help

Penalties continue to be a problem. The Titans were flagged 12 times, one off their season high, for 82 yards that was the fourth most in a game this season. They have had double-digits penalties in four of the past five games.

Stock up

Chimere Dike leads the NFL with 1,535 yards on kickoff returns. He has the single-season mark for the franchise, topping the 1,530 yards by Pro Bowl returner Marc Mariani in 2010. It’s the most in the NFL in a season since LaRod Stephens-Howling had 1,548 in 2010 for Arizona.

Stock down

Pollard had his sixth rushing TD of the season wiped out with about four minutes left. The penalty? Simmons was called for illegal formation for not reporting as eligible. Simmons said after the game he pointed to his number and looked right at referee Clete Blakeman.

“Hopefully they don’t ban me from offense now,” said Simmons who caught a TD pass Dec. 7.

Injuries

Rookie cornerback Marcus Harris hurt a knee and didn’t return. McCoy didn’t have an update Monday on his status.

Key number

1 — The number of interceptions for Ward over the past seven games. The rookie has thrown eight TD passes in that span.

Next steps

The Titans now have a chance to wrap up their home schedule in winning style, hosting New Orleans (5-10) on Sunday. Their most recent consecutive wins anywhere came Nov. 13, 2022, over Denver, and again Nov. 17 at Green Bay.

