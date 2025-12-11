Young seeks solution to Saints defense as the Panthers try to stay atop the NFC South

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints defense, even under different coordinators, has been a repeat nemesis for Panthers quarterback Bryce…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints defense, even under different coordinators, has been a repeat nemesis for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

This Sunday, the stakes are as high as they’ve been for Carolina’s top 2023 draft choice as he tries again to avoid another dreadful showing against New Orleans.

“I’m not a look-in-the-past type of person,” Young said. “It’s a new game. You can’t carry over the good or the bad, especially in this league.”

Young had one of his worst games this season when Carolina hosted New Orleans in Week 10. He passed for just 124 yards without a TD, was intercepted once, lost a fumble and was sacked twice.

The last time Young played in the Superdome, to open the 2024 season, he completed just 43.3% of his passes for 161 yards without a TD — and was intercepted twice and sacked four times.

He also lost both starts against the Saints during his rookie season in 2023 and is 1-4 against New Orleans in his young career.

“It’s a week-to-week game and we respect our opponent and that’s all that matters,” Young said. “I’m excited to be out there with this group.”

The Panthers emerged from last week’s bye tied with Tampa Bay atop the NFC South — thanks in no small part to the Saints, who staged a road upset of the Buccaneers last weekend.

But Young is trying to focus less on what’s at stake and more on the details of this week’s offensive game plan.

“We talk about that all of the time. We have to take things one week at a time and in this league you don’t have time to go play hypotheticals,” Young said. “We just have to focus on this week and this game.”

While the Saints are out of the playoffs and looking more into the future, part of that process for players has involved proving who still cares about winning and deserves to remain as first-year coach Kellen Moore’s roster remake continues in 2026.

“We’re willing to grind for any win and all wins,” said 36-year-old Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, who is in his final season under contract, but hasn’t sounded ready to retire. “My greatest joy is being a quarterback’s nightmare.”

Jordan also is looking forward to seeing Carolina again — particularly because the Panthers are in a playoff chase.

“If a team wants to go to the playoffs and we can sort of close that door for them, come on over,” Jordan said, grinning and patting his hand down against the counter top on which he was sitting. “Come sit with us.”

Rookie of the Year candidate

Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who had the go-ahead 43-yard touchdown catch in Carolina’s 31-28 upset win over the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, is in the mix for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillan’s 826 yards receiving leads all rookies and he’s third in receptions (57).

“I want to accomplish as much as I can, but you can’t win any awards if your team isn’t winning,” said McMillan, the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft. “That’s the main goal right now. We have a huge opportunity right now in front of us and we have to take advantage of it.”

Older rookie

At 26, Saints QB Tyler Shough is relatively old for a rookie, having spent an injury-plagued seven years in college with three different teams.

Moore couldn’t stop laughing when he was asked about Shough’s age this week, the same week QB Philip Rivers came out of retirement to join the Indianapolis Colts.

“Philip Rivers is potentially playing at 44,” Moore said. “So, I guess Tyler is going to be OK.”

On a more serious note, Moore said he wasn’t surprised to see Shough, who made his debut as a starter in Week 9, win twice on the road in his first five NFL starts, look relatively composed under pressure, and sometimes pull off big plays in difficult situations.

“There’s a maturity that goes much further than maybe other positions just because there’s such a mental component of it,” Moore said. “You look at a lot of these quarterbacks that are playing as good as anyone in this league — a bunch of them are in their 30s. … They’re still getting better.”

Turnstile offensive line

The Panthers have managed to stay in playoff contention despite a series of injuries up front. Carolina has started 10 different offensive line combinations and played 13 different linemen in 13 games.

Center Cade Mays will return this week, meaning Austin Corbett will slide out to right guard. Robert Hunt, who has missed 11 games with a torn biceps, could return in the next few weeks.

Corbett said the fact the Panthers have maintained a solid running game is a tribute to the front office keeping the team’s depth intact. Carolina returned nine offensive linemen from last season, including all starters.

“To be together for so long, that allows us to communicate and understand how each person moves,” Corbett said. “It makes it easier. And also, the standard that has been set.”

Moehrig suspension ends

The Panthers will get starting safety Tre’Von Moehrig back for this game after he missed Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams while serving a one-game suspension for punching San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin.

