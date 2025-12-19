Vikings shut down left tackle Christian Darrisaw for the rest of the season as knee trouble lingers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed left tackle Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season early…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed left tackle Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season early to reset his uneven recovery from reconstructive knee surgery.

With the Vikings (6-8) eliminated from contention for the playoffs, the collaborative decision was made by the medical staff, the coaching staff and Darrisaw to shut the fifth-year player down, according to coach Kevin O’Connell.

“We thought this was the best decision for Christian in the short term, but at the same time, I think a lot of this can be a projection on a really positive outlook for 2026,” O’Connell said.

Darrisaw, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2021, signed a contract extension through 2029 valued at $104 million with $77 million in guaranteed money prior to the 2024 season when he had two years remaining on his rookie deal. Darrisaw tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in a Week 8 game last season, and he progressed well enough through the rehabilitation program to join the team for training camp and avoid the physically unable to perform list.

After being held out of the first two games, Darrisaw returned to the lineup, but he didn’t finish five of the 10 games he started. He removed himself twice with discomfort and three times was pulled early by the team to manage his workload, and he had at least one day off from practice each week for additional rest for his knee.

O’Connell said there has been no new injury or setback with Darrisaw’s existing recovery, only the challenge of him continuing to manage the normally difficult first year back from surgery. Darrisaw was inactive for two of the last three games.

“We’re just trying to defer to the medical staff and, most importantly, making sure Christian’s in a good place and everything,” O’Connell said. “It has been just a really unique year for him and one that I think he’ll be able to really grow from.”

Darrisaw was the third starter shut down early this week by the Vikings, joining edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and safety Josh Metellus. Greenard and Metellus each need shoulder surgery.

The Vikings also ruled defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (thigh) out of their game on Sunday against the New York Giants. Right tackle Brian O’Neill (heel) was listed as questionable.

Justin Skule will start in Darrisaw’s place. Blake Brandel, who has played left tackle, left guard and center this season, would fill in for O’Neill at right tackle if he can’t play.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.