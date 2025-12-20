Vikings’ plane turns around after mechanical issues en route to their game at the Giants

The Minnesota Vikings had some travel trouble Saturday getting to northern New Jersey for their game Sunday at the New…

The Minnesota Vikings had some travel trouble Saturday getting to northern New Jersey for their game Sunday at the New York Giants.

Their team plane experienced mechanical issues that required turning around shortly after departing Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to a team spokesperson. The Vikings were expected to arrive at Newark International Airport later Saturday night after boarding a second plane and departing just after 7:30 p.m. CST.

Minnesota is 6-8 and, like the 2-12 Giants, has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Vikings are coming off beating Dallas, with this game more about young quarterback J.J. McCarthy getting additional NFL experience.

