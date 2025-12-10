Undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook takes snaps with Jets starters with Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields out

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Brady Cook took the snaps with the New York Jets’ starters at practice Wednesday. The…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Brady Cook took the snaps with the New York Jets’ starters at practice Wednesday. The undrafted rookie quarterback could be doing it for real on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Neither Tyrod Taylor nor Justin Fields participated on the field while dealing with injuries, and the team will see how both feel as the week progresses.

“There’s a plan for the quarterbacks,” coach Aaron Glenn said. “Either way it works out during the week, we’ve got all our bases covered.”

That includes potentially having the 24-year-old Cook make his first NFL start after filling in last week for the injured Taylor.

“Not as many nerves today,” a smiling Cook said after practice. “Really just a focus on the game plan and execution and just going over a million things in my head and just trying to get it right.”

Taylor made his third straight start for the benched Fields last Sunday before injuring his groin late in the first quarter of the Jets’ 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Cook, who was Taylor’s backup because Fields was ruled out ahead of the game with knee soreness, came in and went 14 of 30 for 163 yards and two interceptions in his NFL regular-season debut.

“I thought he did a pretty good job,” Glenn said of Cook’s performance. “It was a tough situation for him with Tyrod going down and him not getting all the reps with the first team.”

Cook acknowledged he was a bit anxious when he first entered the game — as displayed by some of the extra zip on a few of his rushed early passes — but settled down with each play.

“I think getting back out there in the second half, it definitely started to slow down,” he said. “The first few series was definitely quick. And I think when you’re not quite trusting it yet, things are moving fast. You might put a little extra heat on it to protect yourself from the people you don’t see, from the ghosts maybe, whatever it is, because things are moving fast.”

Several of Cook’s teammates said after the game they were impressed with how the rookie commanded the huddle after stepping in without much preparation.

“I think when you’re a new quarterback, a new leader in that situation, it comes down to competence,” Cook said. “If your teammates and the people around you know that you’re competent at your job and you can do it at a high level, they are going to believe in you, they are going to listen to your command.

“And I think I’ve shown that to them, so they believe in me. I know they believe in me. So, when I got in that huddle, I trusted on that.”

New York also signed Adrian Martinez to the practice squad after he was released Tuesday by San Francisco. Martinez, the 2024 UFL MVP and UFL championship game MVP, was with the Jets through training camp this past summer.

Cook started the preseason finale against Philadelphia and Martinez played the second half.

“Went back in time a little bit,” Cook said of Martinez being back.

Cook, who was sacked six times and came up limping slightly at one point in the game against the Dolphins, was listed on the injury report with an ankle ailment but Glenn said he’ll be fine. The coach was looking forward to Cook getting snaps with the starters Wednesday.

“Man, that does a lot for every quarterback, especially if we’re getting him to building continuity with the rest of the guys,” Glenn said.

Cook, who threw for 9,008 yards and 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in five seasons at Missouri, was signed to the active roster Saturday. He had been promoted from the practice squad for two previous games this season, but hadn’t played in the regular season.

Cook was 25 of 38 for 235 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games.

The Jets (3-10), who were eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th straight season, are dealing with several other injuries.

Running back Breece Hall (knee), tight ends Mason Taylor (neck) and Stone Smartt (concussion), linebackers Quincy Williams (hand) and Kiko Mauigoa (knee), and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas (shoulder) didn’t practice. Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson had veteran rest days.

Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is eligible to come off injured reserve after sitting four games with a knee injury, but Glenn said he hasn’t yet been cleared to practice.

Roster moves

The Jets signed defensive lineman Eric Watts to the active roster and placed rookie D-lineman Tyler Baron on injured reserve after he hurt a knee against Miami.

Tight end Nick Muse, a seventh-round draft pick out of Minnesota in 2022, was signed to the practice squad. He was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams, who released him Tuesday, and also had stints with Philadelphia and Arizona.

