Titans knock Gardner Minshew out of game and end 11-game home skid, beating Chiefs 26-9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans spent a few extra minutes celebrating a rare achievement for a franchise struggling through its fourth consecutive losing season.

The first home victory in more than a year deserves to be enjoyed.

Cam Ward threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, and the Titans snapped an 11-game home skid by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 26-9 on Sunday.

“What a great team win,” interim coach Mike McCoy said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be. It’s been a long time coming since we’ve won a home game here.”

The Titans (3-12) improved to 1-7 at home this season, ending a skid that matched the franchise’s worst since moving to Tennessee in 1997. They lost 11 straight in 2014-15, a stretch that also featured a coach fired early in his second season and finishing with an interim coach. Sunday was their first home win since Nov. 3, 2024.

“It’s a good win just because it was the first time we played good enough, complementary, all three phases,” Ward said.

With two games left, the Chiefs (6-9) are assured of their first losing record since 2012 — their most recent season without Andy Reid as their coach. Kansas City has lost four straight, its longest skid since 2017, and six of seven.

“Nobody likes to lose in this business,” Reid said. “But my hat goes off for the guys that put together all these years. That’s part of it. We can learn from it and need to do that going forward. Sometimes a good kick in the tail there helps you, coaches and players.”

A week after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL, his backup, Gardner Minshew, was knocked out of the game with a knee injury early in the second quarter. Reid said he didn’t have any results after the game and that Minshew will have an MRI exam.

Ward posted his highest passer rating of this season at 122.3, and he overtook Marcus Mariota for the most yards passing by a rookie for the franchise. He helped the Titans roll up a season-high 376 yards of offense against a Chiefs defense that came in as the NFL’s eighth-stingiest in yards allowed.

The rookie threw a shovel pass to Chig Okonkwo that went 7 yards to put the Titans ahead to stay late in the first half. Ward also found fellow rookie Chimere Dike for a 1-yard TD in the third quarter.

Tony Pollard ran for 102 yards, giving him three straight 100-yard rushing games for the first time in his career. Tyjae Spears added a 4-yard rushing TD, and Joey Slye had a 27-yard field goal for the final margin.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons tackled Kareem Hunt in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 lead early in the second quarter. Simmons also batted down a pair of passes. The Titans finished with four sacks.

“Once again, Jeff’s Jeff,” McCoy said. “What he’s done, getting the safety, the way he played, the ways he leads. It’s unbelievable.”

The battered Chiefs came in with Mahomes on injured reserve along with right tackle Jawaan Taylor. They also declared nine players out Friday, including five starters, led by wide receiver Rashee Rice, left tackle Jaylon Moore and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Minshew made his first start of the season. After he got hurt, the Chiefs turned to Chris Oladokun, just signed to the roster from the practice squad, to play in his second career game.

“I probably could give him better stuff to work with,” Reid said of Oladokun. “In particular, give him some more reps during the week. He didn’t have any reps to lead him in, but for what he was asked to do, I thought he did a nice job.”

Oladokun handed off on his first five snaps. Then he connected with Travis Kelce for his first NFL completion, and Oladokun drove the Chiefs to a trio of field goals by Harrison Butker. The quarterback finished 11 of 16 for 111 yards.

Simmons fails to report

The Titans had a 1-yard TD run by Pollard taken off the board with around 4 minutes left. Simmons was flagged for illegal formation for not reporting as eligible to referee Clete Blakeman.

The defensive tackle thought he was too big to miss.

“I mean, I’m a defensive player,” Simmons said. “You see I wear a big arm brace, red sleeve, looking right at you, and I’m throwing my arm up and rubbing my chest (pointing out his No. 98).”

Injuries

Titans LT Dan Moore hurt a right knee early in the second quarter but returned. CB Marcus Harris hurt a knee in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Up next

The Chiefs host Denver on Thursday night.

The Titans host New Orleans next Sunday.

