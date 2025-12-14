Titans’ Jeffery Simmons records a sack, forced fumble and a TD catch in loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jeffery Simmons took over the game for the Tennessee Titans in one three-play stretch in…

What went on in the other 59 minutes of San Francisco’s 37-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday made that impressive period a footnote to yet another loss for the Titans.

Simmons put together the sixth game on record with at least one sack, a forced fumble and a touchdown catch as the do-everything defensive tackle showed off his wide array of skills.

“You just absolutely love the way Jeff plays, the way he leads, you do love everything about him,” interim coach Mike McCoy said. “You can see him catch that ball, I mean, those are natural hands. And that was pretty sweet. He’s caught a couple of balls like that in practice. What a great effort by everyone to get that touchdown.”

The stretch started when Simmons beat a one-on-one block and hit Brock Purdy just before he was attempting a pass. The ball got knocked loose and Kaiir Elam recovered it.

Simmons was credited with his career-high ninth sack of the season on the play and his second forced fumble.

“This year, I try to take every play like I’m going to get a one-on-one,” he said. “Finally got it and made a hell of a play on the ball. I was excited to get my career high today and hopefully we can keep stacking. Every time I step on the field, I want to be that player that can go make that play. I want to be the player that can cause and create sacks and whatever it may be, be disruptive.

“I think that’s my calling is to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage.”

Simmons showed he can be more than just a dominant defensive player after Cam Ward connected with Van Jefferson on a deep strike to the 1 on the next play.

Simmons then entered the game on offense and got loose in the back of the end zone after Ward scrambled for about 6 seconds and the D-lineman caught his second career TD pass.

Simmons said he never got the ball in practice on that play when he goes out in the flat, but the scramble allowed him to improvise and it led to the touchdown.

“He probably throws the ball, which is dangerous, across his body more than any quarterback in the league,” Simmons said. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to go the opposite way. I know Cam can make that throw.’ When I saw him release it, I said, ’Just don’t drop this ball.’ That’s all the was going through my mind right there. Do not drop this ball. And he made a hell of a throw across his body. That’s Cam. Cam can do that, and it looked like effortless.

“I was happy to be able to catch that.”

The last time a player had a sack, a forced fumble and a TD catch in the same game came in 2014 when J.J. Watt did it twice for Houston. The only other players to pull that off since sacks became official were Mike Vrabel (2007), Jared Allen (2017) and Barry Krauss (1982).

