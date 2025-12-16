Titans’ injury list grows longer with trio of safeties placed on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed a trio of safeties on injured reserve Tuesday, effectively ending the seasons…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed a trio of safeties on injured reserve Tuesday, effectively ending the seasons of Xavier Woods, rookie Kevin Winston Jr. and Mike Brown with only three games remaining.

All three were hurt early in Sunday’s 37-24 loss at San Francisco. Brown hurt an ankle, while both Woods and Winston hurt hamstrings.

A nine-year veteran, Woods started 10 of 11 games he played and had two interceptions. Winston, a third-round pick out of Penn State, started six of 10 games played. Brown played nine games in his third season with the Titans and recovered a blocked punt on Dec. 7 in Tennessee’s win over Cleveland.

The Titans signed a pair of safeties off practice squads, adding Erick Hallett from Detroit and Sanoussi Kane from Baltimore. They also claimed rookie guard Garrett Dellinger off waivers from Cleveland.

Hallett started a game with the Lions in October and was undrafted out of college at Pittsburgh. He started with the Jaguars in 2023 before signing with Detroit in 2024 with stints on the roster and practice squad. A seventh-round pick out of Purdue by Baltimore in 2024, Kane has played in 22 games, mostly on special teams.

