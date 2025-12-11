The Steelers and Dolphins have weathered adversity heading into Monday night showdown

Mike Tomlin is only sort of joking when the Pittsburgh Steelers coach says he feels like he’s been on the…

Mike Tomlin is only sort of joking when the Pittsburgh Steelers coach says he feels like he’s been on the hot seat during the entirety of his 19-year tenure.

“I always feel like I got something to prove,” Tomlin said. “Not necessarily to anyone in particular. That’s just the spirit in which I go about what I do professionally.”

A spirit that has served Tomlin well throughout his nearly two-decade-long run in Pittsburgh, and one that hasn’t been lost among those who have watched Tomlin from afar, though Miami coach Mike McDaniel will get an up-close look on Monday night when the Dolphins (6-7) visit the Steelers (7-6).

“I think (Tomlin’s teams) play physically every year, regardless of what the nameplates are, and they find a way to play sound football and they become pretty hard to beat,” McDaniel said. “So you know, I think that’s by and large what the last two decades have taught us, is being able to inspire a group of individuals to come together and win more than they lose. I think within that there’s a lot of pride in the organization and the team.”

Just two weeks ago, the Steelers’ season appeared on the verge of spinning out of control following a dismal home loss to Buffalo that dropped Pittsburgh into a first-place tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North and led a portion of the fans who stuck around until the end to call for Tomlin’s firing.

All the Steelers did was respond by beating the Ravens on the road to restore their division lead and offer a reminder that they are dangerous, even if they’re rarely dominant.

While Tomlin’s critics are quick to point out the team hasn’t won a playoff game in eight-plus years, Pittsburgh has also never bottomed out. Tomlin’s next losing season will be his first and as jagged as the Steelers have been over the last three months, they’re also right where they expected to be despite a midseason funk in which they dropped five of seven and looked overmatched against quality teams.

“It’s easy when, if you lose a few games, to fall into selfish cliques and do stuff like that,” Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “And our guys don’t do that. Our guys just figure out, ‘Hey, how can we work hard to figure out a way to get us out of this rut and keep moving forward?’”

It’s been much the same in Miami. This year, anyway.

The Dolphins appeared in disarray following an ugly 2-7 start that cost general manager Chris Grier his job. McDaniel’s job status seemed tenuous at best — and still may well be — but Miami has responded by winning four straight.

“There’s a lot of hard work that’s going into our game, a lot of pride that’s taken in how we play football,” McDaniel said. “So to watch a brand unique unto ourselves in three phases, I really appreciate that.”

Minkah magic

The Steelers and Dolphins pulled off a rare blockbuster trade during the summer doldrums in late June when Pittsburgh sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami in exchange for defensive back Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.

The move may have worked for both sides. Ramsey has stabilized the Pittsburgh secondary after moving to safety following a season-ending injury to DeShon Elliott. Fitzpatrick has thrived while bouncing between safety and slot corner.

“He’s unbelievable,” Austin said of Fitzpatrick. “He’s really smart, really tough, got a nose for the ball, makes the guys around him better, really good communicator, all the good things.”

Fitzpatrick, in his typical understated fashion, downplayed the importance of seeing so many familiar faces on the other sideline.

“No, the only reason why it’s a big week this week is because we’ve got a game and we’ve got to win it,” he said.

Deep thoughts

Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s passing game broke out of a month-long funk against the Ravens, stretching the field in a way they had been unable to for long stretches this season.

The NFL’s oldest (OK, now second-oldest thanks to the return of Philip Rivers) player unleashed a 53-yard strike to DK Metcalf on the first play in Baltimore and kept on firing on his way to a season-high 284 yards.

The arrival of Adam Thielen and the promotion of Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the gameday roster gave Rodgers experienced options opposite Metcalf, and Metcalf ended up having by far his best game of the season (seven receptions, 147 yards).

“We know what winning looks like,” Metcalf said. “We know what I think we still have yet to play our best football game because we had a little lull in the second half, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

‘That’s dope’

Tua Tagovailoa was impressed that Rodgers has been putting up numbers at age 42. The Dolphins quarterback was even more excited at the idea of Rivers doing that at age 44.

“Dude,” Tagovailoa said. “Now we got Philip Rivers (back)? That’s dope. These are guys that I used to freaking watch when when I was young, young, you know? And so now that Philip gets an opportunity to come back, that’s super cool.

“And then A-rod, I mean everyone knows he can still throw it, he can still sling it, whether he’s on the opposite 40 throwing it to the back left side pylon, you know he’s still got it.”

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames in Miami contributed to this report.

