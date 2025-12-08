The Falcons are already looking ahead to 2026 after another lost season

ATLANTA (AP) — With a month to go in the regular season, the Atlanta Falcons are already looking ahead to…

ATLANTA (AP) — With a month to go in the regular season, the Atlanta Falcons are already looking ahead to 2026.

The Falcons locked up an eighth straight losing campaign and were officially eliminated from the playoff race with their seventh defeat in eight games, a 37-9 beatdown at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Atlanta (4-9) has now matched the franchise record for most consecutive seasons finishing below .500 — quite a feat for a team that has endured plenty of haplessness over its 60-year history.

This latest loss was especially ugly as the Falcons surrendered 31 points in the second half and finished the game in a largely empty stadium that wasn’t all that packed for the opening kickoff.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” safety Jessie Bates III said. “We’ve just got to stay together. We’re still fighting for our jobs, for each other’s families and all that good stuff.”

If nothing else, the Falcons’ performance over the final month could determine if Raheem Morris returns for a third year as coach.

Then again, with a 12-18 record during this tenure — and a dismal 33-56 mark over his entire head coaching career — Morris’ fate may already be sealed no matter what happens the rest of the way.

What’s working

Not much.

Bijan Robinson had 86 yards rushing on 20 carries, but even another solid performance from the star running back was marred by a backbreaking fumble deep in Seattle territory when the Falcons were driving for a potential tying touchdown early in the third quarter. After that, the Seahawks dominated.

What needs help

The special teams are an absolute mess, and the Falcons seem to have little idea how to turn things around.

A 100-yard kickoff return by Rashid Shaheed to start the second half marked the third week in a row that Atlanta has given up a long return, swinging the momentum in the Seahawks’ favor after a 6-all tie at the break. The Falcons tried to keep the ball away from Shaheed on their final kickoff, only to have Zane Gonzalez sail it out of bounds for a penalty that gave Seattle the ball at its own 40. The Seahawks quickly drove for a touchdown that pushed the lead to 30-9.

For good measure, Atlanta surrendered a blocked field goal on Gonzalez’s 50-yard attempt in the first half.

“We’ve got to put more people out there, change it up, who’s going, who’s running down, who’s covering, who’s doing all the things that we ask those guys to do,” Morris said. “It’s not just one person to point at. It’s just not one thing to point at. You’ve got to go figure it out, look at it on tape and try to come up with answers.”

Stock up

Edge James Pearce Jr. became the first rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021 to have sacks in five consecutive games.

Tight end Kyle Pitts has stepped up in the passing game, making six catches for a season-high 90 yards on the heels of a seven-reception, 82-yard performance against the New York Jets the previous week. If nothing else, he is bolstering his stock for free agency, with his rookie contract expiring after this season unless he agrees to an extension.

Stock down

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is squandering any chance to revive his faltering career, completing just 15 of 30 passes for 162 yards with two interceptions off deflected passes. Since taking over as the starter when Michael Penix Jr. went down with a season-ending knee injury, the $180 million man has completed a mediocre 58% for 643 yards in four games, with three TDs and three picks.

A.J. Terrell Jr., who had surrendered only one touchdown catch all season, was beaten twice for scores by Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. On a 28-yard TD over the middle, the cornerback made a half-hearted swipe at the ball after Smith-Njigba hauled in the pass, a clear indication that the Falcons have lost interest in this lost season.

Injuries

Drake London, the team’s top receiver, missed his third straight game with a knee injury. The Falcons are not a threat at all in the deep passing game when he’s on the sideline.

The defense was hurt by the absence of lineman Brandon Dorlus, who sat out with a groin issue. Rookie edge Jalon Walker continued to have problems staying on the field, leaving in the first half with a quad injury.

Key numbers

1-13: The Falcons had another dismal day on third down, converting just once in 13 chances. For the season, Atlanta ranks next-to-last in the NFL with a 31% success rate. That’s no way to run an offense.

“You’ve got to find a way to make a play,” offensive tackle Jake Matthews said. “I’ll be interested to watch the film and see what those third downs look like and then come up with a plan. Definitely frustrated. We expect a lot more from ourselves.”

Next steps

A short week will force the Falcons to quickly put their pathetic performance in the rearview mirror. They travel to Tampa Bay for a Thursday night game against their NFC South rivals, who have slipped to 7-6 with five losses in their last seven games.

This is a huge game for the Buccaneers, who now find themselves tied for the division lead with Carolina and facing two games against the Panthers over the final three weeks of the regular season.

As for the Falcons, it’s time to start looking ahead to next season.

Again.

