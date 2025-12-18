Texans’ top-ranked defense looks to extend winning streak against the struggling Raiders

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s top-ranked defense has been dominating teams for most of the season. On Sunday, the Texans (9-5)…

On Sunday, the Texans (9-5) will get another chance to show off their vaunted group when they face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) and their league-worst offense.

The Texans are first in the NFL in points (16.3) and yards (269.2) allowed per game and are on track to post the lowest points-per-game total in franchise history. Their success has helped Houston to a six-game winning streak that put the team in the thick of the playoff race after starting the season 0-3.

The Raiders are last in the league by scoring 14 points a game and gaining 244.1 yards a game. They’re tied with the Giants for the NFL’s longest active losing streak at eight games, with their last win coming Oct. 12 against Tennessee.

Coach Pete Carroll knows his team, which was shut out for the second time this season last week against Philadelphia, will have its hands full in dealing with the Texans.

“They’re really good, first off, and they’re playing great,” Carroll said. “Meco’s (coach DeMeco Ryans) got those guys humming, and it’s the style of D that we recognize really clearly. They’re doing it really well, and they’re really active. They have playmakers at all their spots, particularly the edge guys jump out, but it’s guys in the middle of the defense, too.”

The “edge guys” Carroll referenced are defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., who have combined for 22 1/2 sacks this season. Las Vegas has allowed an NFL-high 54 sacks this season and Geno Smith, who missed last week with an injury, has been sacked 49 times, the most by a single player.

Despite their struggles, Ryans believes the Raiders can be dangerous, and he raved about tight end Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

“Those two players are the guys that stick out to me the most,” Ryans said. “They can definitely make some big plays on you. You have to be aware of those guys at all times.”

Jordan’s journey

Jawhar Jordan spent almost two full seasons on Houston’s practice squad before making his NFL debut last week against the Cardinals. With Nick Chubb and Woody Marks both dealing with injuries, Jordan made the most of his opportunity, running 15 times for 101 yards.

It was the first time this season that a Texans player had a 100-yard rushing game, and he added 17 yards receiving to set a team record for most yards from scrimmage in an NFL debut.

The 2024 sixth-round draft pick is likely to get more work Sunday with Marks and Chubb both still being slowed by injuries.

“He did an outstanding job of taking advantage of the opportunity that was presented to him, and he did a great job of getting over 100-yards rushing, making some explosive runs for us,” Ryans said.

Blocking out the criticism

Smith has taken the brunt of the criticism for the Raiders’ rough season, and his 14 interceptions have made for a key talking point.

Only Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa has more at 15 picks — and he was benched Wednesday.

“Perspective is all you need to get over anything,” Smith said. “I’ve always had that. I’ve always felt like I’ve been blessed to play this game. The opportunities have always been super important to me, so that’s all I focus on is getting myself prepared to go out there and play.”

Red zone woes

Houston scored touchdowns on just three of its six trips inside the red zone against the Cardinals, and it ranks 30th in the NFL by scoring TDs on just 44.9% of its red-zone opportunities this season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud believes that’s the No. 1 area in which the offense needs to improve.

“I always look internal to see what I can do better,” he said. “Then from there, I think we look at it as a whole, what are we doing as players, as coaches, schematically. So, I think that’s another area we can get better in.”

Mixing defensive systems

Carroll retained defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, also the DC under previous Raiders coaches Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce.

But because Carroll had his own defensive philosophies that didn’t entirely align with Graham’s, how they would work together was a storyline entering the season.

“I think it took us all the way to get rolling into the season before we had a feel for what we’re trying to get done and really clear about how it would mesh together,” Carroll said. “But I have so much respect for him. He’s smart as hell. He’s got (a) great background and adds to whatever I’ve been doing all these years.”

Las Vegas has a middle-of-the-pack defense, which is far ahead of its offense.

AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

