Texans end losing streak against Chiefs with dominant defense and Stroud’s heroics

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans finally vanquished a longtime nemesis with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs to boost their playoff hopes.

But they’ve got more work to do if they hope to win the AFC South title for a third straight season after opening the season 0-3. The Texans (8-5) extended their winning streak to five games with the 20-10 win Sunday night that moved them within a game of first-place Jacksonville (9-4).

They did it with another suffocating defensive performance and some spectacular plays by quarterback C.J. Stroud. It ended a streak of five straight losses to the Chiefs, including a crushing defeat in the divisional round of the playoffs last season.

Houston’s top-ranked defense harassed Patrick Mahomes into one of the worst performances of his career. He was 14 of 33 for a season-low 160 yards with no touchdowns and a career high-tying three interceptions. It was the first time in his nine seasons in the NFL where he threw multiple interceptions, didn’t have a touchdown pass and completed less than 50% of his passes.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said his entire defense played with “relentless effort” all night.

“We have a confident bunch on defense,” he said. “We understand that no matter what the situation was, no matter when they were put out on the field, those guys knew they were going to go make a play. That is what you have to have. You have to play with that confidence and have that swagger. That is how they are playing right now that is allowing them to be one of the best defenses in the league.”

The Texans held the Chiefs to their fewest points of the season and their 10 points were the fewest they’d scored at home with Mahomes as the starter. Houston leads the NFL by allowing just 16 points a game and Sunday was the 11th time this season where the Texans limited a team to fewer than 20 points, which is the most in the league.

Their defensive performance allowed them to overcome serious struggles by the offense for the entire third quarter and the beginning of the fourth, when Stroud had eight straight incompletions. Houston punted five straight times to open the second half and managed just 17 total yards in that stretch.

The Texans finally rediscovered their offense after that when a failed fourth-and-1 attempt by Kansas City gave them the ball at the Chiefs’ 31 with about 10 minutes to go. Stroud put together a six-play drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Dare Ogunbowale to put the Texans on top for good.

Stroud threw for 203 yards and a touchdown in his second game back after missing three recovering from a concussion.

“C.J. made a lot of nice plays for us throughout this game,” Ryans said. “I am proud of the way he led for us, no matter how it looked. He led and put us in a good spot to make some plays for us.”

What’s working

Houston’s defense continues to play at an elite level. Along with leading the league in points allowed per game, the Texans also rank first by giving up just 266.3 yards a game. They are fourth in the league with 22 takeaways, including 15 interceptions after grabbing three against the Chiefs.

What needs help

The Texans continue to be inconsistent offensively and struggle in the red zone. They converted just two of four red zone opportunities Sunday and their offense struggled for most of the second half. Some of Stroud’s issues against the Chiefs came because he was working under heavy pressure on a night he was sacked three times and hit 10 other times.

Stock up

Ogunbowale hadn’t had a carry since Oct. 26 before he ran for the go-ahead score Sunday night in his only touch of the game. Primarily a special teams player, he was thrust into action with Nick Chubb out with an injury and after Woody Marks was shaken up the play before the touchdown.

Stock down

Rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery had three penalties against the Chiefs. His most costly mistake came when he was flagged for being offside on fourth-and-1 from the 12, a penalty which forced the Texans to settle for a field goal in the first quarter.

Injuries

Chubb injured his ribs against the Chiefs and Ryans said they’d know later in the week if he can play this week.

Key number

Sunday was the 11th game in which the Texans have forced at least one turnover and had at least one sack, which is tied for most in the NFL this season.

What’s next

The Texans will try to extend their winning streak to six games for the first time since winning nine straight in 2018 next Sunday when they face the struggling Cardinals, losers of five in a row.

