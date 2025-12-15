Texans dominate Cardinals with explosive start, extend winning streak to 6 games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The Houston Texans got off to a fast start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The Houston Texans got off to a fast start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and never looked back as they extended their winning streak to six games with a 40-20 victory.

After relying on their top-ranked defense for much of this winning streak, the offense shined Sunday to help improve their playoff hopes. The Texans remain a game behind first-place Jacksonville (10-4) in the AFC South standings but are currently in line for a wild-card playoff spot.

The Texans (9-5) got going immediately with their fastest score of the season when C.J. Stroud connected with Nico Collins on a 57-yard touchdown strike on the second play of the game.

The Cardinals fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return and the Texans recovered. They couldn’t move the ball and settled for a 30-yard field goal that made it 10-0.

Woody Marks made it 17-0 when he scored on a 1-yard run after Stroud fumbled a snap later in the first quarter.

Houston’s 17 points in the first quarter are tied for the most in a first quarter in franchise history. The last time they had 17 points in the opening quarter was against the Colts in 2011.

The Texans are the first team in the NFL this season to have a lead of at least 17 points within the first nine minutes of a game and their 40 points are the second-most they’ve scored all season.

Stroud led the way, completing 22 of 29 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 137.1 in his third game back after missing three with a concussion. It was the first game of his career where he had at least 250 yards passing, three touchdowns and a 75% completion percentage and his passer rating was the third highest of his career.

“He’s making the right decisions and that’s where he’s grown and he’s improved a lot,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Since he’s come back, each week he’s gotten better. So, this (was) probably the best game he’s had this year.”

Houston’s success on offense Sunday was also helped by a strong rushing attack. The Texans had 143 yards rushing, which was their third-highest total this season.

“You have to be able to run the football really well, no matter who you’re playing against, no matter where you’re playing,” Ryans said. “So, to see it show up (Sunday), hopefully the guys understand that’s the formula. We just have to stick with it.”

What’s working

Houston’s defense continues to be the best in the league, ranking first in yards (269.2) and points (16.3) allowed per game. Sunday was the 12th game this season where the Texans have limited their opponent to 20 points or fewer, which is the most in the NFL.

Kamari Lassiter had an interception in the end zone Sunday to give Houston 24 takeaways this season, which ranks third in the NFL.

What needs help

Though the Texans did a lot of good things on offense Sunday, they still need to improve in the red zone. Houston scored touchdowns on just three of its six trips inside the red zone against the Cardinals and ranks 30th in the NFL by scoring TDs on just 44.9% of red zone opportunities this season.

Stock up

With Nick Chubb inactive with an injury and Marks slowed by a sore ankle Sunday, Jawhar Jordan stepped up with a huge game. After being on the practice squad since last season, he was elevated for the first time Saturday and had 15 carries for 101 yards rushing in his NFL debut.

It was the first time this season that a Texan had a 100-yard rushing game and he added 17 yards receiving to set a team record for most yards from scrimmage in an NFL debut.

Stock down

WR Christian Kirk did not have a catch Sunday. He has just 22 receptions for 204 yards in his first season in Houston after a trade from Jacksonville.

Injuries

DT Mario Edwards Jr. ruptured a pectoral muscle and will be out for the season. … CB Derek Stingley injured an oblique against the Cardinals but should be able to play Sunday. … Marks is dealing with a nagging ankle injury that kept him out of portions of Sunday’s game. … Chubb could miss a second straight game Sunday with a rib injury.

Key number

8 – Sunday was the eighth game this season where the Texans didn’t commit a turnover.

Next steps

The Texans look to continue their longest winning streak since winning nine in a row in 2018 on Sunday when they host Las Vegas, losers of eight straight.

