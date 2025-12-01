Texans’ defense shines in 20-16 win over Colts as Stroud returns

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans got quarterback C.J. Stroud back after a three-game absence Sunday. While Stroud was strong…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans got quarterback C.J. Stroud back after a three-game absence Sunday.

While Stroud was strong in his return from a concussion, it was the top-rated defense that continued to carry the team in a 20-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston became the first team this season to limit the Colts to fewer than 20 points after they entered the game averaging an NFL-best 31 points a game. It’s the 10th time this season that the Texans have held a team to fewer than 20 points, which is the most in the NFL.

The Colts cut the deficit to four points on a field goal with about nine minutes left and the Texans had a second-and-1 from the Indianapolis 17 on their next possession. But they couldn’t get a yard on three straight plays to give the Colts another chance.

Indianapolis drove down to the Houston 32 before the Texans forced three straight incompletions by Daniel Jones to get the ball back and secure the victory.

“It took everybody defensively,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “When it came down to it, in the crunch time, third down, fourth down, that’s where we were our best and that’s when we needed it, and that’s what allowed us to be in the position we were in, winning the game.”

The Texans limited the Colts to just 3 of 10 on third downs and kept them from completing both of their fourth down tries.

Their strong finish to the game came after they forced punts on each of their first three possessions before stopping the Colts on fourth-and-1 on their fourth drive. The Texans limited Jones to 201 yards passing, which was his second fewest this season and the Colts’ 281 total yards was their second lowest of the season.

The Texans rank first in the NFL by allowing just 16.5 points a game and the 265.7 yards a game they’re giving up is also tops in the league.

Stroud was 22 of 35 for 276 yards after sitting out for the longest stretch of his career after sustaining a concussion Nov. 2 against Denver. He threw an interception in the first half but was solid otherwise in helping the Texans (7-5) to their fourth straight win, which is their longest winning streak since winning nine in a row in 2018.

The Texans have put their 0-3 start behind them and are now just one game behind the Jaguars (8-4) and Colts (8-4) in the AFC South.

What’s working

Houston has developed a knack for closing out close games late during this winning streak after failing to do so in the first half of the season.

“At this part of the season, every game matters for us,” receiver Nico Collins said. “We know what our mission is. We’ve got to finish the season the way we want to and go into every game with a mission to win.”

What needs help

The Texans had nine penalties for 85 yards on Sunday. Four of them came on offense in the first quarter when they had two illegal formation penalties before a holding penalty by rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery and an illegal forward pass by Stroud.

Stock up

Collins led the team with five receptions for 98 yards after having just 55 yards receiving last week. He also scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter for his first career rushing touchdown. His performance Sunday gives him 4,025 yards receiving, making him the fifth player in franchise history to have 4,000 yards receiving.

Stock down

WR Christian Kirk didn’t have a catch against the Colts and has only 198 yards receiving in his first season with the team after a trade from Jacksonville.

Injuries

S Jaylen Reed injured his right forearm Sunday. … S Jalen Pitre had three tackles and two passes defensed against the Colts in his return after missing three games recovering from a concussion.

Key number

Sunday’s win improved the Texans to 13-4 against division opponents under Ryans, which is the best division record of any NFL team since he was hired in 2023.

Next steps

The Texans will try to continue their winning streak and boost their playoff hopes when they visit Kansas City on Sunday night. Houston has dropped five straight to the Chiefs, including playoff losses last season and in the 2019 season.

