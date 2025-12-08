Shough’s growth, steady defense and roster-wide effort had Saints coach Kellen Moore smiling

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie Tyler Shough took another important step in his growth as an NFL quarterback by showing…

New Orleans’ defense continued to show it could consistently put forth solid performances highlighted by multiple fourth-down stops and an interception.

Not only did it add up to a surprising victory on the road and in the rain at NFC South-leading Tampa Bay, but it provided coach Kellen Moore evidence that his players haven’t quit on him during his difficult first season in charge.

“This was a big-time example of having awesome guys on our team,” Moore said Monday after reviewing video of New Orleans’ 24-20 triumph. “You have every reason to get distracted when you have the record that we have, and for them to prepare and put themselves in a really good position to be successful on Sunday was awesome.”

The victory was just the third for the Saints (3-10), who still need three more victories to improve on their 5-12 mark in 2024.

“Resiliency is part of the NFL,” said Moore, who was the offensive coordinator for the 2024 champion Philadelphia Eagles last season. “It’s an important aspect for our guys to be able to cope with it and navigate it individually and collectively as well.”

As for Shough, his passing numbers were a relatively modest 13 of 20 for 144 yards without a touchdown and one interception. But he also ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns — and his second score came on a play in which he escaped what looked like an imminent sack.

“His legs obviously came alive and became a huge impact on this game, which we needed in those conditions,” Moore said.

“We always look at the throwing aspect of it, but I think it’s all the other little things,” Moore said, such as understanding the blocking assignments and recognizing potential matchup issues.

“You have to factor in all this mental part of it and then you have to go execute the play at a high level,” Moore said.

The Bucs outgained the Saints in total yards, but the Saints kept Bucs QB Baker Mayfield’s passing game in check and got some pivotal stops. They also made plays on special teams, including Mason Tipton’s 54-yard kickoff return, which helped set up a TD.

“When you look down the sideline and see the energy that we’re playing with, I think that’s what says a lot about this group of guys,” Tipton said. “It was a rainy day, tough conditions, but you just got to see the grit that everybody plays with.”

What’s working

Defensively, the Saints now rank sixth in the NFL against the pass. After limiting Mayfield to 14 completions on 30 attempts for 122 yards passing, New Orleans is giving up an average of 182.6 yards per game through the air.

What needs help

The Saints’ defense was unusually porous against the run at Tampa Bay, giving up a season-high 179 yards on the ground. Some of that had to do with Mayfield’s scrambling. He rushed for 42 yards.

Stock up

In addition to Shough, rookie running back Devin Neal contributed 84 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage, with 70 yards on the ground to go with a 14-yard catch.

“I love his energy. I love his juice,” Moore said of Neal.

“One of the most impressive aspects, being a young guy, is how prepared he is,” Moore added. “Protections is usually the thing that keeps all these young guys off the field earlier in their careers as running backs — and that’s the least of our problems with him.”

Meanwhile, defensive end Carl Granderson made two tackles behind the line of scrimmage — one of them on fourth and 1.

Stock down

While Taysom Hill remains a main cog on special teams, he struggled to contribute offensively for a second straight game. He rushed twice for minus-1 yard and was unable to catch either of just two passes thrown his way.

Injuries

Running back Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle), right tackle Taliese Fuaga (ankle), and safety Justin Reid (knee) will continue rehabbing injuries this week that kept them all out of the lineup in Tampa Bay.

Key number

28 — The number of consecutive games in which the Saints have scored just seven or fewer first-quarter points. They are 6-22 in those games, during which they have been held scoreless in the first quarter 15 times.

Next steps

The Saints host Carolina on Sunday for their final meeting this season with the Panthers, who entered this week tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South.

