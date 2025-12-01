Seattle’s defense is peaking at the right time as the Seahawks compete for the NFC West title

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have fielded a handful of memorable defenses, ranging from the 2013 “Legion of…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have fielded a handful of memorable defenses, ranging from the 2013 “Legion of Boom” unit to the 1984 team that featured the late Kenny Easley and forced a franchise-record 63 turnovers.

According to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, the 2025 team has the best defense he has played for in his 12 NFL seasons.

“Yes, and I mean that wholeheartedly,” Lawrence said after Sunday’s 26-0 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. “But I feel like there’s another level we’re going to reach. Y’all haven’t seen the best of us, and we’re going to capitalize on our opportunities.”

It’s been pretty impressive so far, a key factor in Seattle’s 9-3 record. The Seahawks rank fourth in the NFL with 40 sacks. They are tied for second with 13 interceptions. They slot in at third in yards allowed on the ground.

All that has taken place with safety Julian Love missing nine games with a hamstring injury, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins missing the whole season with a back ailment and plenty of other key players shuffling in and out of the lineup.

On Sunday, Seattle’s defense stopped Minnesota four times in Seahawks territory while pitching the shutout.

“It’s nothing new to us and it just feels good because when we get in those situations, we’re not stressed,” cornerback Riq Woolen said. “We’re more relaxed. We know what to do when we get there.”

As a result, the Seahawks find themselves in a coveted position. They are tied with Los Angeles for first place in the NFC West after the Rams lost 31-28 to Carolina on Sunday.

Under second-year coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks will secure the division title if they win out over the final five weeks of the season. They host the Rams on Dec. 18.

What’s working

Kenneth Walker III continues to separate himself as Seattle’s clear No. 1 option in the backfield. For the fourth straight week, Walker averaged more than 4 yards per carry. He finished Sunday’s game with 56 yards on 13 carries, as well as 18 yards receiving on three catches.

Walker’s emergence has been critical to Seattle’s offense finding more balance over the second half of the season.

What needs help

One of the most improved units for the Seahawks in 2025 has been its offensive line. But the line struggled at times against the Vikings.

Sam Darnold was sacked four times before halftime. He was sacked 11 times through the Seahawks’ first 11 games of the season.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores made life difficult on Darnold and the Seahawks with an array of blitzes.

“We need to start faster, especially in terms of protection and making sure we’re on the same page,” Macdonald said.

Darnold was not sacked in the second half.

Stock up

Jason Myers made three more field goals against the Vikings, connecting from 56, 54 and 40 yards. Myers has made 15 of his last 16 attempts, with the lone miss from 61 yards during a Nov. 16 loss to the Rams. He is 28 for 33 overall this season.

Stock down

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been sensational, catching 82 passes for a league-leading 1,336 yards receiving. But Smith-Njigba finished with two receptions for 23 yards against the Vikings, both season lows.

“Coach Flores does a great job mixing up looks, and we were just taking what they give us and made the best decision for the team,” Smith-Njigba said. “It was just one of those days.”

Injuries

DT Jarran Reed (thumb) is eligible to come off injured reserve this week, and “looks good” according to Macdonald. RG Anthony Bradford (elbow) is expected to practice Wednesday. Josh Jobe (concussion) cleared protocol, according to Macdonald, during the game. Love (hamstring) possibly could play this week as well.

Key number

3,717 — Days between shutouts for Seattle. The Seahawks also beat the Chicago Bears 26-0 on Sept. 27, 2015.

Next steps

The Seahawks visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

