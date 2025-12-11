Seahawks’ stout defense preparing for Colts’ 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks might not find out until Sunday whether Philip Rivers will take his first…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks might not find out until Sunday whether Philip Rivers will take his first NFL snaps since 2020.

Seattle (10-3) and its sixth-ranked overall defense is preparing as if the eight-time Pro Bowler and 44-year-old grandfather could be under center for the reeling Indianapolis Colts.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said t was only a matter of time until “something crazy” happened in the NFL this season. Rivers signing with Indianapolis (8-5) sure seems to fit the bill.

“If anybody can pull it off, it’s him,” Macdonald said. “Guy is probably one of the best competitors in the history of the NFL, and I’m sure he wouldn’t do it if he didn’t feel like he was ready. We’re getting ready for him like he’s been playing the whole time.”

Those preparations, though, have been atypical so far. Seattle defensive lineman Leonard Williams said the team has studied film of Rivers from his days with the Chargers, the franchise with which he spent the first 16 of his 17 NFL seasons before retiring after a swan song year with the Colts.

Williams, 31, who himself has spent 11 seasons in the league, marveled at Rivers’ willingness to return.

“I feel like if I were retired that long, it would be hard to come back into the NFL,” Williams said. “Either way, I feel like we always focus on ourselves, regardless of who is playing. We want to rush and get to the quarterback, regardless of who the quarterback is.”

And to Williams’ point, it is no guarantee Rivers will even see the field, even though starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon injury in a 36-19 loss at Jacksonville and rookie backup Riley Leonard also injured his right knee during the game.

Veteran Brett Rypien was activated from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, and coach Shane Steichen could very well elect to start him over Rivers.

Even so, the notion of Rivers, who spent the past five years in Fairhope, Alabama, coaching St. Michael Catholic High School’s football team, returning to NFL game competition after so many years away from the game is quite impressive.

“Daggum it, he’s a good player,” Kupp said. “Shoot, it’s Philip Rivers. His resume speaks for itself. Yeah, it’s going to be real cool to be out there and on the field with a future Hall of Famer.”

Tough task for Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, will have a tall task when he goes up against the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the league.

The Seahawks have not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season — or in 22 straight games. The last time a running back rushed for over 100 yards in a game against Seattle was Buffalo’s James Cook on Oct. 27, 2024.

“I think that’s a big deal,” Williams said of the feat. “I talk about it every week, that it allows us to operate the way we want to as a defense when we’re able to stop the run. If we allow offenses to run the ball, we’re putting the keys in their hands and obviously we don’t want that. Our defensive line takes pride in stopping the run.”

Colts that will be missing in action

The Colts won’t just be without Jones. Right tackle Braden Smith is in the concussion protocol and cornerback Charvarius Ward was placed on injured reserve for the second time in two months with a concussion, likely ending his season.

In fact, Ward said he considered retirement the last time he was in the protocol.

“I think it’s always concerning when you have that many concussions,” Steichen said Monday. “We’ll work through it with him, and we’ll go from there.”

Looking for juice

All these recent injuries have left Steichen hungry to find something to satiate the Colts’ appetite for winning.

Steichen told reporters Wednesday that just the presence of Rivers will add some excitement to the locker room, and that’s not the only way he expects to find a jolt of energy. He made a late change to Wednesday’s practice schedule, too.

“I think the biggest thing is I want to get some juice going this week, for sure,” Steichen said. “And then obviously it also helped with Philip, too. Being in here, too, getting some reps.”

Seahawks without running backs coach

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu is taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. Run game specialist Justin Outten and offensive Michael Byrne will fill in for Polamalu in the interim. Polamalu will be on leave of absence for the rest of the season, Macdonald said.

“The guys are going to step up and Michael Byrne and Justin Outten will take over this room and do a great job,” Macdonald said. “Excited for the opportunity those guys have.”

___

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.