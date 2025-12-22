Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall has 1-game suspension upheld

SARATOGA, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall had his one-game suspension for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct upheld…

SARATOGA, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall had his one-game suspension for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct upheld on Monday.

Hall was suspended without pay for stepping on the leg of Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson at the end of a play in the Seahawks’ 38-37 overtime win on Thursday night.

Hearing officer Ramon Foster, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, upheld the suspension that was announced Friday.

The NFL said Hall, 24, was in violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8, which prohibits unnecessary roughness and Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to unsportsmanlike conduct, including “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Hall will be eligible to return on Dec. 29, a day after Seattle’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The third-year pro out of Auburn was selected 37th by the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft. He has appeared in 13 games and started three for Seattle this season. He has 29 total tackles and one sack.

