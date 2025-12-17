Sanders has plenty to focus on as Browns prepare to host Bills on Sunday

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Shedeur Sanders quickly turned the page after he threw three interceptions in the Cleveland Browns’ 31-3…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Shedeur Sanders quickly turned the page after he threw three interceptions in the Cleveland Browns’ 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

The rookie quarterback didn’t have a choice, considering what is up next on the schedule.

Sanders was well into preparations on Wednesday for Sunday’s game against Buffalo, which has the league’s second-ranked pass defense. The Bills are allowing only 169.5 passing yards per game.

Cleveland has had the league’s staunchest pass defense for much of the season and is giving up 169 yards per game.

“He’s got the same attitude every single day, which you expect from quarterbacks. You have to, in this league, be able to turn the page after a loss. You’ve got to be able to turn the page after a win. You just can’t take that previous game with you and I think he does a great job of that,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Opponents are completing only 60.5% of their passes against the Bills, the fifth-lowest rate in the league. The Bills have also allowed a league-low 1,221 yards after the catch, which is one area where the Browns have thrived in Sanders’ four starts.

“Well, I’m just excited that I’m able to get everybody’s best,” Sanders said. “I’m just getting in the league and my feet settled and everything. So I get excited knowing I’m able to face those challenges because you’ve got to understand this, this year right here, this is worst it’s going to be. You know what I’m saying? This is where I’m building from. This is where I’m understanding different things. This is where everything’s translating for me.”

Even though Sanders is averaging 13.1 yards per completion, which would be tied with Seattle’s Sam Darnold if he had enough attempts to qualify for the league leaders, his 52.2% completion rate would be last.

Sanders led the Football Bowl Subdivision in completion percentage last year at Colorado at 74%. Expecting him to have the same level of success at the next level was going to be a tall order, especially with a lack of snaps in practice for much of the season.

But if Sanders is hoping to show he can be the Browns’ starter in 2026, that completion percentage has to be at least 8-10 points higher.

“I’ve got to get more completions and even whenever we’re down or anything I can’t press. Just work within the game and just keep driving the ball. Get first downs,” he said. “I mean, I’m not really looking in the numbers. I’m looking at the wins. So that achieves everything.”

Of Sanders’ 72 completions, 23 have gone to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Developing a rapport with Jerry Jeudy remains a work in progress.

Sanders has targeted Jeudy 20 times with 10 completions. Three passes that were intended for Jeudy were picked off, including one in the end zone last week that went through his hands.

Even though Sanders completed only 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards and three interceptions against the Bears, he saw some progress.

“It’s always going to be a work in progress. It is relationships. All relationships ain’t always the best, but you still stick together through everything,” Sanders said. “So just because when we’re well connected and the next week we are a bit off, it doesn’t mean that we didn’t have progress.”

