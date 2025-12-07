Raiders QB Geno Smith’s status unclear after leaving game vs. Broncos with shoulder injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith suffered a right shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos on…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith suffered a right shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and was replaced by Kenny Pickett at the start of the fourth quarter.

Smith did not return, and the Raiders lost 24-17.

“From what I understand, I didn’t see the play happen, but he got banged on his shoulder,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. “It’s just kind of jammed up right now. The early indications that they were able to get didn’t show any damage. His shoulder’s really locked up, so we’ll see what that means.”

Smith finished 13 of 21 for 116 yards and a touchdown. Trainers were also seen working on Smith’s right hand before his final series.

“What I heard, he got his hand cut,” Carroll added. “And so they just had to stop the bleeding.”

Pickett, who previously appeared in two games this season — at Kansas City and at Denver — finished 8 of 11 for 97 yards and a touchdown.

“It felt good just to get into a rhythm and play a little bit,” Pickett said. “It’s definitely a challenge coming in off the bench and in the game, just trying to find a rhythm. Glad we got to get some points.”

Carroll said it was too early to speculate on Smith’s status for next weekend’s game at Philadelphia. Pickett won a Super Bowl ring as a backup with the Eagles last season.

“I’m going to do what I think is the right thing to do, and if Geno can play, that’s my thought,” Carroll said. “But I know Kenny can play, and so our players understood it too that Kenny did a good job, and they recognized that in the locker room after the game.

“I’m rooting for Geno to get back out there and see how he does. But we’re not gonna play him if he’s not right. So Kenny will be ready to go, and (third-string QB) Aidan (O’Connell) will be ready to go as well. And that’s how we’ll deal with it.”

The Raiders also lost defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly, who was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first half, and tight end Ian Thomas early in the fourth quarter with a calf injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.